NEW YORK — AnnaSophia Robb’s early body of work includes films such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Most recently, the actor has appeared in the critically acclaimed series “The Act” as well as “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Robb joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about her new project, “Dr. Death,” a limited series on the Peacock streaming service.

You can catch all eight episodes of the drama series now on Peacock.