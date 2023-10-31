New York (PIX11) Adopt a Pet and Animal Care Centers of NY are coming together for a major pet adoption event. Animal lovers have their chance to bring a new pet home. According to the head of Animal Welfare at Adopt a Pet April Huntsman, there will be a lot of dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and rabbits. She explains how people can get started with the adoption and see what is available.

The pet adoption event will be Saturday October 21 2023 from 12pm to 5pm at Manhattan Animal Care Center and Brooklyn Animal Care Center. However, there’s always an opportunity to adopt.