Angela Yee talks new Brooklyn coffee shop, CUP Cafe

NEW YORK — Media mogul Angela Yee is known as one of the most prominent multi-hyphenates in the business.

From co-hosting the nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club”,” to creator and host of the popular podcast “Lip Service,” proprietor of “Juices For Life BK,” and owner of “Private Label,” a hair extension shop in Detroit.

Now, she’s opening a coffee shop in Brooklyn.

CUP Cafe, short for “coffee uplifts people,” is set to open at the end of the month.

Yee spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about everything she’s got going on and how she even manages to get sleep.