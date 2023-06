New York (PIX11) Actor, writer, and comedian Andrew Lopez stars alongside Seth Rogan, Rose Byrne, and Tre Hale in the new rom-com series ‘Platonic.’ The story follows two best friends who reconnect after a falling out.

Andrew takes on the role of ‘Reggie’ in the series. He is grateful to be a part of the show and thinks it’s all in good fun. Lopez hopes the show keeps going.

‘Platonic’ is streaming now on AppleTv+.