NEW YORK — In the new series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” a song and dance number can happen at any given moment.

Actor and writer Andrew Leeds chats with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the series as well as his work with Groundlings Theatre, which puts on a virtual show every week.

Look for Leeds Friday nights on Groundlings Theatre’s “The Completely Different Late Show,” and then on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” on Sunday nights on NBC.