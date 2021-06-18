Andrew Barth Feldman talks joining ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

NEW YORK — The last time PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe met up with Andrew Barth Feldman, they were up to no good.

Now, this performer can add “television star” to his resume as he joined the cast “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Feldman chatted with the PIX11 Morning News to share what it was like joining the cast, Broadway and when he’s next performing.

Catch Feldman as “Antoine,” a French exchange student on season two of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” currently streaming on Disney+.