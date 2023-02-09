New York (PIX11) Actress, comedian, and singer Ana Gasteyer always has something going on whether its tv or film. She’s back as business savvy CEO ‘Katherine Hastings’ for season 2 of ‘American Auto.’ When ‘Katherine’ was first introduced to audiences, she became the new boss of a major car company. The big twist was she had little to no knowledge about cars.

Last season the employees were afraid of losing their jobs under new leadership. Ana says now it is more about the team coming together to save the ship.

‘American Auto’ airs on NBC Tuesday nights.