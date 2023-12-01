NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Rockettes are kicking off the holidays in the Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall.

The Rockettes are such an integral part of many families’ holiday traditions that it’s often overlooked that these dancers give up some of their holiday traditions.

Thankfully, the dancers have developed a special sisterhood to keep them afloat during the holiday season. PIX11’s Hazel Sancho sat down with some of the Rockettes to talk more about their sisterhood.

