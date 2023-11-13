MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Amtrak has temporarily suspended service on select lines after city officials closed a parking garage above the tracks that was deemed structurally unsafe.

Amtrak has halted service from New York City to Albany. The agency is asking passengers to take Metro-North instead.

City agencies have ordered the owner of the private garage to address structural concerns. A residential high-rise also sits on top of the garage.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office said it issued the order for emergency repairs as soon as it became aware of the issue, but is still working to learn how it discovered the issue in the first place.

Metro-North is honoring track tickets. The garage was given a partial vacate order, so cars are expected to be moved out of it soon.