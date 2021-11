NEW YORK — A powerful performance took place Thursday night featuring dancers who had one thing in common: they’re all amputees.

They didn’t let that stop them from pursuing their dreams of being on stage.

People traveled from all over the world to participate in Penta’s Dance for Mobility Fundraiser, including 16-year-old Pollyanna Hope, who is from England.

Hope and Henry Iseman, CEO of Penta Medical Recycling, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the fundraiser and more.