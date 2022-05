Starring in her first feature film “A Cowgirl’s Story,’ actress/singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne shares her excitement with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.

Since winning ‘America’s Got Talent,’ the teen has been very busy touring. She was performing in Las Vegas the night before her junior prom and flew home to participate in this rite of passage.

For more, on her upcoming tour dates, check out her social media or go to her website.