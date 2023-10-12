QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A flight from Israel landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday morning as Americans in the country try to find ways to get back home.

Fighting in the region is expected to intensify as Israeli forces are reportedly preparing for the next stages of war. Israel has been launching airstrikes in Gaza in response to Hamas attacks over the weekend.

Around 1,200 people have been killed in Israel so far, according to its military. In Gaza, 1,100 people have been killed so far, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

U.S. officials said 22 Americans are among those who were killed.

Getting out of Israel is continuing to be a challenge as commercial flights are being canceled daily. The Biden administration has not ordered a state-sponsored airlift operation.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and other New York lawmakers are making requests to get people out of Israel, but many stuck abroad said it’s not enough.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, with about 2 million Jewish people living in the city and surrounding areas.