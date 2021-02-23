American Red Cross responds to Texas weather crisis, assists in recovery efforts

by: , , Marcia Parris

Posted:

TEXAS — As Texas residents continue to recover from last week’s storm, food, clean water, and household repairs are in high demand.

The American Red Cross has been on the ground throughout the state working with local partners to help.

Dan Halyburton with the American Red Cross gave PIX11 an update on relief efforts and explained what it is currently like in Dallas, Texas.

For more information on how to help in Texas’ relief efforts, visit these organizations:

AMERICAN RED CROSS
800-RED CROSS
WWW.REDCROSS.ORG

FEEDING AMERICA
WWW.FEEDINGAMERICA.COM

HOUSTON FOOD BANK
https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/

WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN
https://wck.org/

