David Mamet’s classic play American Buffalo is returning to Broadway for a 16-week engagement.

The revival stars Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss, under the direction of Neil Pepe.

American Buffalo was scheduled to open in 2020, but production was suspended due to the pandemic.

PIX11 spoke to the cast about what it means to finally return to the stage two years later.

