New York (PIX11) VH1 is bringing back the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ cast for another family reunion. ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ is back for their third season. The star studded cast will feature fan favorites from New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Hollywood as they travel to Jamaica for a two week vacation. Some of the faces are Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin, Shay Johnson, Amara La Negra, Mariahlynn, Karlie Redd, Safaree, and many others.

Viewers can expect all the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ craziness this season and Amara La Negra says that everyone should tune in to see how everything unfolds. Of course, she still had a beautiful time in Jamaica with the cast.

Amara expressed how being a mother of twins has she changed her. It has made her more mature and helped her focus on what’s important in life. She also has a children’s book out now called ‘Amarita’s Way: No Time For Bullies’ that touches on bullying.

‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ will be back Monday November 28th at 8pm on VH1.