Allergy aggravation: What can we do about it?

NEW YORK — Allergy season is here, and it’s not going anywhere for a while.

The pollen count started earlier this year, and it’s also ending later.

Dr. Purvi Parikh with the Allergy and Asthma Center explained why allergies are getting worse and what we can do about it.

Parikh said people’s allergies are acting up earlier due to global warming and climate change

Hotter temperatures are recorded earlier and rising carbon dioxide temperatures, causing “super pollinator” plants, she said.

Parikh said wearing masks outdoors has helped many people with allergies, and antihistamines continue to help.

What can we do to help with allergies?

Parikh said people should avoid being out in the morning since that’s when pollen counts are high.

She also advised people to keep their windows closed, adding that air purifiers help filter through other allergens, but not necessarily for pollen.

Parikh also suggested regular cleaning to keep pollen and allergens from building up and causing more irritation.