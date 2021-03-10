Each week, PIX11 News celebrates Women’s History Month by recognizing women who are embracing their entrepreneurial spirit with the segment “All Up in Your Business.”

One social impact company focuses on providing financial empowerment to women in West Africa.

Rahama Wright, the woman behind Shea Yeleen, found shea seeds while working at a community health center in the Peace Corps. She also discovered families did not have money to pay for medicine.

She turned shea seeds into shea butter products, and her company works with women in Africa so they can produce and create an income source all from this natural resource.

Wright spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about how her business began, how it’s been doing and what advice she has for someone inspired to start their own business.