All Up in Your Business: Meet the woman behind Buy Better Foods

According to a report commissioned by American Express, the number of women-owned businesses climbed 21% between 2014 and 2019 and have continued to rise.

PIX11’s new segment “All Up In Your Business,” celebrates Women’s History Month by recognizing women who are embracing their entrepreneurial spirit.

The woman behind “Buy Better Foods,” Myriam Simpierre spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about her business, which opened during the pandemic and how she decided to open her own market.

