All Up in Your Business: Blueland eco-friendly cleaning

Thursday is Earth Day, and the people at Blueland will be celebrating that as well as the company’s second anniversary.

Blueland is all about making household cleaning products eco-friendly and sustainable.

The New York-based company has nearly 40 patents pending. All of the products are in tablet or powder form and just need water to transform into a line of household cleaners.

CEO and founder of Blueland Sarah Paiji Yoo spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about her inspiration behind the business, how it’s doing and advice she has for budding entrepreneurs.