New York (PIX11) All Elite Wrestling changed the world of professional wrestling after it was created in 2019. AEW introduced many new wrestlers from around the world to a national audience. Now, they are giving their fans a behind-the-scenes look at with the docuseries ‘AEW: All Access’. It features several favorites such as Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Saraya, The Young Bucks, Ruby Soho.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker had to adjust to having a camera follow them everywhere. They feel the show is for both wrestling and non-wresting fans. One of their goals for ‘All Access’ is to bring more fans into AEW.

‘AEW: All Access’ airs Wednesdays nights at 10pm on TBS.