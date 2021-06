NEW YORK — Michael Evan Behling plays Jordan on the CW hit series “All American.”

And when he’s not — he’s got plenty of projects to keep him busy. Behling’s also in a new movie, “A Cinderella Story: Starstruck.”

You can catch “All American” Mondays at 8 p.m. on the CW. “A Cinderella Story: Starstruck” will be released Tuesday on several digital platforms, including Apple TV and Prime Video.