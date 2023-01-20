New York (PIX11) Young actress Alisha Weir has been singing her way into people’s hearts all over the world. The teenage star became this generation’s ‘Matilda’ in ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’.

She went through a lot of preparation for this role. The Irish native worked with a dialect coach to perfect her English accent.. Her sisters also helped her with the auditioning process.

Alisha says that even though ‘Matilda’ is special because of her superpowers, what makes her extra special is her being strong, brave, and courageous. She hopes audiences feel the same after watching the film.

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ is streaming now on Netflix.