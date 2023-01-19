New York (PIX11) Alisha Wainwright knows a thing or two about parenting on the big screen. This time she plays a mom in a new horror film. She stars alongside Zach Gilford in ‘There’s Something Wrong with the Children’.

The movie follows Alisha and Zach’s characters ‘Margaret’ and ‘Ben’ while they are on a weekend trip with their longtime friends and children. Ben soon discovers the kids acting strangely after they disappeared into the woods overnight.

‘There’s Something Wrong with the Children’ releases on digital and on demand on January 17, 2023 and on MGM+ on March 17, 2023.

You can also catch Alisha on ‘Raising Dion’ where she portrays ‘Nicole Reese’. A single mother who tries to hide her son’s superpowers. It is streaming now on Netflix.