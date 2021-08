After decades in showbiz, award-winning actress Alfre Woodard’s career isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning actress, director producer and activist joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the new season of her hit Apple TV+ series “See.”

Woodard also chatted about co-starring with Kevin Hart in Netflix’s “Fatherhood” and her upcoming reunion with actor Blair Underwood for new thriller “Viral.”