New York (PIX11) Whether it’s on screen or on stage actor Alex Wyse continues to take showbiz by storm. Alex stars in another Broadway production ‘Good Night, Oscar’ with Emmy Award winner Sean Hayes. The play follows controversial figure Oscar Levant as he is a guest on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jack Paar. Working with actor Shawn Hayes was a dream come true for Wyse. He feels Hayes is a good leader.

‘Good Night, Oscar’ is running for a 20 week limited engagement at Belasco Theatre. For information and tickets visit goodnightoscar.com.

Alex also directed the film ‘Summoning Sylvia.’ It is about four friends at a gay bachelor party where a séance occurs. Wyse says it is full of laughs, spooks, and friendship. It is available on VOD.