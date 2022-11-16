New York (PIX11) Award winning actress Aimee Garcia will be giving us a holiday treat this year for Christmas. She is starring in a new Netflix film ‘Christmas With You’.

Aimee is portraying a pop star named ‘Angelina’ as she goes to a small town to grant a wish for a young fan. When she is there, she meets the fan’s father ‘Miguel’ played by Freddie Prinze Jr. He helps her find her ‘sound’ again. She not only finds her inspiration for music but a shot at love.

Aimee says this is a great movie that will leave people in a good mood with all the singing and dancing. She also told PIX11’s Oji Obiekwe that she didn’t have much time to prepare for the role. She had five days of rehearsal and she only had 3 days to learn the songs.

‘Christmas With You’ will be available on Netflix starting Thursday, November 17th.