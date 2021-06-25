Ailey Extension showcases dance moves for weekend workshops

NEW YORK — It’s the first Friday of the summer, and what better way to celebrate than with dance?

You can dance all weekend thanks to the Ailey Extension and two special workshops they’re hosting.

Dance Instructor Katherine Jimenez and several of her dancers showed PIX11 News some NY-Style Mambo and Afro-Cuban movement — two of the dance styles seen throughout “In The Heights.”

Ailey Extension allows people around the world to experience dance with a diverse roster of fun classes and workshops led by leading instructors in a non-competitive environment.

The program currently offers more than 30 livestream dance and fitness classes on Zoom each week, where students of all ages and experience levels can keep moving with the Ailey community to Afro-Cuban Modern, Zumba®, hip hop, ballet, West African, BellydanceBURN, Pilates, yoga, samba, Horton and more styles taught by Ailey Extension’s elite instructors.