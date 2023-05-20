New York (PIX11) Aikisha Holly Colon is an entrepreneur who tells it like it is. The vice president of her family’s nonprofit organization The Holly Foundation is back with another season of ‘Belle Collective.’

Aikisha says season three will be exciting with great things ahead for the women of the show. It will take a deeper dive into their personal lives. ‘Belle Collective’ will showcase their families and relationships. Colon expresses that the viewers can expect surprises as well.

Season three of ‘Belle Collective’ airs May 19, 2023 on OWN.