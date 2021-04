BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. --- In a candid interview, the Bergen County chief who spent 20 years trying to wrangle new confessions out of serial killer Richard Cottingham revealed the 74-year-old prisoner has "regrets" about the teenage friends from North Bergen he kidnapped, tortured and murdered in August of 1974: Mary Ann Pryor and Lorraine Marie Kelly.

"In his own words, this case kind of haunts him," said Robert Anzilotti, chief of detectives at the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, who is retiring this week. "He's a little embarrassed by this case, because of things that he did."