NEW YORK (PIX11) — Advocates in Westchester County are ready to walk the walk when it comes to ending Alzheimer’s disease.

Over a thousand people are expected to participate in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” fundraising event on Sunday, according to David Sobel, the executive director of Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter.

More than 400,000 New Yorkers who are 65 years old and older live with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Sobel joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about his organization’s work. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“We are working on research because we need to find a cure to end this disease, but we also need to take care of people who are living with the disease right now,” Sobel said.

Sobel said the upcoming event will also feature a tribute wall, exhibits, booths for kids and an advocacy tent to promote policy changes regarding the disease at the state and federal levels.