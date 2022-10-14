NEW YORK (PIX11) — Advocates are putting their best foot forward in New York City to help end breast cancer.

There are almost 17,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer in New York every year, according to state data. One of them is survivor Clara Sharp, who joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about her experience.

“I was actually four months post-partum, I had a baby. I was breastfeeding, and I felt a lump,” she said.

Sharp said that because of her experience, as well as being a mother of two girls, she is committed to standing against breast cancer. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, she will join Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Sunday in Central Park, a fundraising event for cancer research and patient support.

Dr. Paul Baron, the director of the breast cancer program at Lenox Hill Hospital, joined Sharp to talk about the disease.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.