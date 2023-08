NEW YORK (PIX11) – The legal mandate to close Rikers Island for good by Aug. 31, 2027 was issued four years ago as of Thursday. Mayor Eric Adams has called on city leaders to rethink the plan, citing public safety issues.

Advocates will pressure Adams with a countdown clock on the steps of city hall to call for the closure. New York City Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez, who sits on the Criminal Justice Committee, talks about the upcoming rally.

