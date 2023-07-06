Stars from Broadway will appear off stage for a good cause. Saturday, July 8, 2023, cast members from “Sweeney Todd,” “Shucked,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “&Juliet,” “New York, New York,” “Some Like It Hot,” and many others will perform and hang out with animal lovers to encourage pet adoption. It is all in part to Broadway Barks, an event founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore. This year the star-student festivities will be hosted by Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow.

It kicks off at 3pm in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).

To adopt the adorable little Toad, contact Best Friends Animal Society.

307 West Broadway

New York City, New York 10013

929-292-8300

contactnyc@bestfriends.org

Open every day noon to 6 pm

https://www.petfinder.com/dog/toad-nyc-65304415/ny/new-york/best-friends-animal-society-east-coast-lifesaving-program-ny1506/