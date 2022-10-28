NEW YORK (PIX11) — UNICEF is dedicated to adding some meaning to this year’s Halloweening.

Since 1950, trick-or-treaters have carried little orange boxes to collect donations for UNICEF in support of the world’s most vulnerable children. The fundraising effort gets a digital upgrade this year, with a scannable QR code replacing the boxes — making it easier for people to support the youth in need worldwide.

Shelley Diamond, the chief marketing officer of UNICEF USA, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the #ToT4UNICEF campaign and its impact over the years. Watch the video player above for the full interview.