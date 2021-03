These besties can share memories over a bottle of wine. However, when it comes to work, will they set that friendship aside?

That’s what we’ll find out in the new drama series “Delilah.”

PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe had the chance to chat with actresses Maahra Hill and Jill Marie Jones about their characters and what viewers can expect to see this season.

“Delilah” premieres Tuesday night on OWN — The Oprah Winfrey Network.