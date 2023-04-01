New York (PIX11) Actress, singer, and New York’s very own Zurin Villanueva will be starring in the next ‘Murder Mystery’ with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. ‘Murder Mystery 2’ puts ‘Nick’ and ‘Audrey’ in the center of another whodunit case when their friend ‘Maharaja’ is kidnapped at his wedding.

Zurin will be amongst the new faces along the ride portraying ‘Imani.’ She had a great time on the set and felt everyone was inviting.

Villanueva can also be found on tour portraying the legendary Tina Turner in ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.’ Zurin calls it a special experience. She did her research for the role and felt guided along the journey. For tickets and information go to tinaonbroadway.com.

‘Murder Mystery 2’ streams on Netflix March 31, 2023.