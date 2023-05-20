New York (PIX11) Actress Zoé De Grand’Maison takes us back to the 1870’s in her latest western horror film ‘Organ Trail.’ It follows a young pioneer woman named ‘Abby’ who is the sole survivor of a bandit attack that kills her family.

‘Abby’ is on a mission to do whatever it takes to get her family’s horse back. Zoé calls ‘Organ Trail’ a story of courage and perseverance. She expressed that the cast was amazing and the movie features great female characters.

‘Organ Trail’ is streaming now on Amazon Prime.