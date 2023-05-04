New York (PIX11) Actress Yvette Nicole Brown has been serving Hollywood well for many years. With more than 100 credits in tv and film, she adds more shows to her catalog. People can hear the voice of the Emmy-nominated actress on the new ‘Frog and Toad’ animated series. It is based on the popular children book series which follows the cheery frog and uptight toad who are close friends. Yvette portrays the ‘Rabbit’ in the series. She explained that she did most of her recording during the pandemic. Yvette feels stories like these are everlasting.

‘Frog and Toad’ airs on AppleTV+ on April 28, 2023.

You can catch her alongside Tisha Campbell and Kim Whitley on the Bounce sitcom ‘Act Your Age.’ It follows three women in their prime who care for each other. The show received the highest debut in Bounce TV history.

New episodes will be back June 3rd, 2023.

Brown is also a caregiver for her father. She along with other celebrities who are caregivers are a part of Caring Across Generations. It is a platform for people to share their caregiver stories.