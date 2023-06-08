New York (PIX11) Along with talented, another word to describe young actress Vivien Lyra Blair is fearless. She stars as ‘Sawyer’ in the latest installment of the horror film ‘The Boogeyman.’ The story follows two sisters after the death of their mother. They notice an evil presence in their home. The sisters try to get their father’s attention before it is too late.

Vivien describes ‘Sawyer’ as strong and brave. She is willing to stand up to ‘The Boogeyman.’ Blair admitted she wasn’t scared on set while filming the movie. She had a great relationship with the person behind the character.

‘The Boogeyman’ is available in movie theaters June 2, 2023.