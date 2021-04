NEW YORK — For the fifth and final season of “Van Helsing,” Tricia Helfer is reprising her role of “Dracula,” and there’s also a baby in the picture.

Helfer spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the Syfy Channel thriller’s last season and what viewers can expect.

She also spoke about the “Save Ralph” campaign, which calls for the end of cosmetic testing on animals.

Catch “Van Helsing” Friday nights on Syfy.