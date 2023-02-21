New York (PIX11) New York’s very own Sofia Bryant is an actress with range and knows how to keep building her resume. She stars in a new high action-packed drama ‘Little Dixie’ with Frank Grillo. The story follows ‘Doc’ as he tries to make a fragile truce between the governor and the cartel, trading prosecutorial leniency for finance. Once there’s no truce, he has no choice but to defend himself and his daughter.

Sofia compares the thriller to Liam Neeson’s ‘Taken’ and says her character, ‘Little Dixie,’ goes through a lot. Bryant enjoyed her time with the cast…calling it a great experience.

One of her most recent roles was in the film ‘Never Better’ where she plays ‘Terese,’ a young woman struggling with Cystic Fibrosis during quarantine. Sofia learned a lot about Cystic Fibrosis while working on the project. It’s available On Demand.

‘Little Dixie’ is available in select theaters, on Apple TV+, and On Demand.