New York (PIX11) Actress and comedian Sasheer Zamata is back with her second comedy special ‘The First Woman.’ This special Sasheer got to produce and according to her it was a cool experience being in control. She explained it will be a woman heavy show tackling women’s health, bodies, and women’s history.

‘The First Woman’ will be released for purchase via 800 Pound Gorilla on Aug 15, 2023 before arriving on YouTube on Aug 29, 2023.

Sasheer also has a podcast with her close friend Nicole Byer called ‘Best Friends.’ On the show they focus on adult friendships. New episodes of ‘Best Friends’ drop weekly.