New York (PIX11) Actress Peyton List has been shining bright in Hollywood since she was a young child. The talented actress wraps up another tv show with the season finale of the part supernatural drama and murder mystery series ‘School Spirits.’ The dram follows ‘Maddie,’ portrayed by List, who is stuck in the afterlife trying to figure out her own disappearance.

‘Maddie’ is stuck in purgatory and the only characters who can see her are the ones who have died there. Peyton says the show has a satisfying ending for fans.

List is on the popular Netflix comedy drama series ‘Cobra Kai’ and discusses how along with an incredible stunt crew, she and other actors have to do a few stunts themselves.

‘School Spirits’ is streaming on Paramount+.