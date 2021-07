NEW YORK — Actress Nia Holloway got her start in theater when she played “Nala” in “The Lion King” national tour.

Now, she gets to show off her voice on the new series “The Republic of Sarah.”

The singer and actress spoke with PIX11 News about the show and what viewers can expect.

Catch “Republic of Sarah” Monday at p.m. on PIX11 News or your local CW network.