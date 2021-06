Actress Molly C. Quinn practically grew up before our eyes on the hit TV crime drama “Castle,” where she went from daddy’s little girl to a super smart private eye.

Most recently, the actress has added “producer” to her title when she started new production company QWGmire.

The company’s second film, religious drama “Agnes,” which also stars Quinn, premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Quinn talked to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the film, producing and more.