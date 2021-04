NEW YORK — It’s the fifth and final season of the series “Queen of the South,” and one character has found out she’s not alone in the world.

Actress Molly Burnett spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about what viewers can expect from her character and the final season of the show.

She also shared how she hopped on the TikTok train and took a quiz about different queens.

Catch “Queen of the South” on USA Network.