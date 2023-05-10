New York (PIX11) The third and final installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ has some fresh faces joining for this last adventure. Among them…actress Miriam Shor who plays ‘Recorder Vim.’ She is the right hand of the villain ‘The High Evolutionary.’

Since Miriam is a Sci-fi fan, she had a lot of fun in the role. Shor was well prepared for the casting after she watched all the Marvel movies with her daughter. Her character took three hours to get into costume. She called this a dream come true for her.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is available now in movie theaters.