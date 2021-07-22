Actress Michael Michele talks role in hit CW series ‘Dynasty’

NEW YORK — On “Dynasty,” things are looking up for Dominique and her fashion empire. Plus, her relationship with family seems to be improving.

The woman behind the fabulous character, actress and producer Michael Michele, spoke with PIX11 Morning News about the show and what viewers can expect.

Due to the Yankees games on Friday, July 23 and July 30, “Dynasty” will air on a special day and time for the next two weeks. Catch Dynasty Sunday, July 25 and Sunday, Aug.1 at 7 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW station. 

