New York (PIX11) The coming of age dramedy series ‘Never Have I Ever’ will be wrapping up with their 4th and final season. The show follows ‘Devi’ a first-generation Indian-American teenager as she navigates through her school and home life. It is filled with many twists and turns.

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who takes on the role of ‘Devi,’ beat out thousands of people for the role with no acting experience. She is proud of the time she had on the show and the representation of her background in her character. Maitreyi wanted the viewers to know ‘Devi’ makes a choice in her love life this season.

‘Never Have I Ever’ season 4 streams on Netflix June 8th 2023.