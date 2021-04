NEW YORK — It hasn’t been easy for this family since the death of their father, however, they’ve been making it work.

Actress, filmmaker, and comedian Maeve Press spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the Freeform series “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” her character and more about the show.

Season two of “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” premieres Thursday night on Freeform.